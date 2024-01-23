Video | Esta es la lista oficial de los nominados al Oscar

Cada año a finales de enero, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias del Cine (AMPAS, por sus siglas en inglés) revela su lista completa de nominados al Óscar, el galardón más importante del cine mundial. Este martes 23 de enero es el día elegido para el anuncio, el cual fue transmitido en vivo para todo el mundo.
La actriz Zazie Beetz y el actor Jack Quaid fueron los encargados de dar a conocer los nombres :
LA LISTA NOMINADOS AL ÓSCAR 2024
Mejor Película
-American Fiction’
-Anatomía de una caída
-Barbie
-Los que se quedan
-Los asesinos de la luna
-Maestro
-Oppenheimer
-Vidas pasadas
-Pobres criaturas
-La zona de interés
Mejor director
–Justine Triet
-Martin Scorsese
-Christopher Nolan
-Yorgos Lanthimos
-Jonathan Glazer
Mejor Actriz
-Annette Bening
-Lily Gladstone
-Sandra Hüller
-Carey Mulligan
-Emma Stone
Mejor Actor
-Bradley Cooper
-Colman Domingo
-Paul Giamatti
-Cillian Murphy
-Jeffrey Wright
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
-Emily Blunt
-Danielle Brooks
-America Ferrera
-Jodie Foster
-Da’vine Joy Randolph
Mejor actor en un papel secundario
-Sterling K.Brown
-Robert De Niro
-Robert Downey Jr
-Ryan Gosling
-Mark Ruffalo
Mejor Cinematografía
-El Conde
-Killers of the Flower Moon
-Maestro
-Oppenheimer
-Poor Things
Mejores efectos visuales
-The Creator
-Godzilla Minus One
-Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3
-Mission Imposible – Dead Reckoning Part I
-Napoleon
Mejor Sonido
-The Creator
-Maestro
-Mission Imposible – Dead Reckoning Part I
-Oppenheimer
-The Zone of Interest
Mejor edición
-Anatomy of a Fall
-The Holdovers
-Killers of the Flower Moon
-Oppenheimer
-Poor Things
Mejor diseño de producción
-Barbie
-Killers of the Flower Moon
-Napoleon
-Oppenheimer
-Poor Things
Mejor película animada
-The Boy and the Heron
-Elemental
-Nimona
-Robot Dreams
-Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse
Mejor Película Internacional
-Io Capitano (Italia)
-Perfect Days (Japón)
-Society of the Snow (España)
-The Teachers’ Lounge (Alemania)
-The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)
Mejor Corto Documental
-The ABCs of Book Banning
-The Barber of Little Rock
-Island in Between
-The Last Repair Shop
-Nai Nai & Wai Po
Mejor documental
-Bobi Wine:The People’s President
-The Eternal Memory
-Four Daughters
-To Kill a Tiger
-20 Day in Mariupol
Mejor Banda Sonora
-American Fiction
-Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
-Killers of the Flower Moon
-Oppenheimer
-Poor Things
Mejor guion original
-Anatomy of a fall
-The Holdovers
-Maestro
-May December
-Past Lives
Mejor guion adaptado
-American Fiction
-Barbie
-Oppenheimer
-Poor Things
-The Zone of Interest
Mejor Corto Animado
-Letter of a Pig
-Ninety-Five Senses
-Our Uniform
-Pachyderme
Mejor cortometraje Live Action
-The After
-Invincible
-Knight of Fortune
-Red, White and Blue
-The wonderful story of Henry Sugar
War is Over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
-Golda
-Maestro
-Oppenheimer
-Poor Things
-Society of the Snow
Mejor diseño de vestuario
-Barbie (Jacqueline Durran)
-Killers of the Flower Moon (Jacqueline West)
-Napoleon (David Crossman & Janty Yates)
-Oppenheimer (Ellen Mirojnick)
-Poor Things (Holly Waddington)