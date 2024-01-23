Video | Esta es la lista oficial de los nominados al Oscar

Cada año a finales de enero, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias del Cine (AMPAS, por sus siglas en inglés) revela su lista completa de nominados al Óscar, el galardón más importante del cine mundial. Este martes 23 de enero es el día elegido para el anuncio, el cual fue transmitido en vivo para todo el mundo.

La actriz Zazie Beetz y el actor Jack Quaid fueron los encargados de dar a conocer los nombres :

LA LISTA NOMINADOS AL ÓSCAR 2024

Mejor Película

-American Fiction’

-Anatomía de una caída

-Barbie

-Los que se quedan

-Los asesinos de la luna

-Maestro

-Oppenheimer

-Vidas pasadas

-Pobres criaturas

-La zona de interés

Mejor director

–Justine Triet

-Martin Scorsese

-Christopher Nolan

-Yorgos Lanthimos

-Jonathan Glazer

Mejor Actriz

-Annette Bening

-Lily Gladstone

-Sandra Hüller

-Carey Mulligan

-Emma Stone

Mejor Actor

-Bradley Cooper

-Colman Domingo

-Paul Giamatti

-Cillian Murphy

-Jeffrey Wright

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

-Emily Blunt

-Danielle Brooks

-America Ferrera

-Jodie Foster

-Da’vine Joy Randolph

Mejor actor en un papel secundario

-Sterling K.Brown

-Robert De Niro

-Robert Downey Jr

-Ryan Gosling

-Mark Ruffalo

Mejor Cinematografía

-El Conde

-Killers of the Flower Moon

-Maestro

-Oppenheimer

-Poor Things

Mejores efectos visuales

-The Creator

-Godzilla Minus One

-Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3

-Mission Imposible – Dead Reckoning Part I

-Napoleon

Mejor Sonido

-The Creator

-Maestro

-Mission Imposible – Dead Reckoning Part I

-Oppenheimer

-The Zone of Interest

Mejor edición

-Anatomy of a Fall

-The Holdovers

-Killers of the Flower Moon

-Oppenheimer

-Poor Things

Mejor diseño de producción

-Barbie

-Killers of the Flower Moon

-Napoleon

-Oppenheimer

-Poor Things

Mejor película animada

-The Boy and the Heron

-Elemental

-Nimona

-Robot Dreams

-Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse

Mejor Película Internacional

-Io Capitano (Italia)

-Perfect Days (Japón)

-Society of the Snow (España)

-The Teachers’ Lounge (Alemania)

-The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)

Mejor Corto Documental

-The ABCs of Book Banning

-The Barber of Little Rock

-Island in Between

-The Last Repair Shop

-Nai Nai & Wai Po

Mejor documental

-Bobi Wine:The People’s President

-The Eternal Memory

-Four Daughters

-To Kill a Tiger

-20 Day in Mariupol

Mejor Banda Sonora

-American Fiction

-Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

-Killers of the Flower Moon

-Oppenheimer

-Poor Things

Mejor guion original

-Anatomy of a fall

-The Holdovers

-Maestro

-May December

-Past Lives

Mejor guion adaptado

-American Fiction

-Barbie

-Oppenheimer

-Poor Things

-The Zone of Interest

Mejor Corto Animado

-Letter of a Pig

-Ninety-Five Senses

-Our Uniform

-Pachyderme

Mejor cortometraje Live Action

-The After

-Invincible

-Knight of Fortune

-Red, White and Blue

-The wonderful story of Henry Sugar

War is Over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

-Golda

-Maestro

-Oppenheimer

-Poor Things

-Society of the Snow

Mejor diseño de vestuario

-Barbie (Jacqueline Durran)

-Killers of the Flower Moon (Jacqueline West)

-Napoleon (David Crossman & Janty Yates)

-Oppenheimer (Ellen Mirojnick)

-Poor Things (Holly Waddington)